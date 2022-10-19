KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An annual event that include dressing up and philanthropy is back.

Interfaith Health Clinic is bringing their annual Halloween event back. Hallo-Wingo will be held on Sunday, October 27 at the Brookside. The night will feature a silent auction, food, drinks, and a lively game of Singo. Tickets and tables are still available.

Guests are asked to wear their best Halloween costumes and before the night is over, many awards will be handed out for best dressed.

The night all goes back to support Interfaith Health Clinic. Their mission is to provide healthcare to the underserved and uninsured. They do this by offering physical, dental, and emotional care through a team of physicians that serve on a committee, who make this all possible.

For more information Hallo-Wingo and the Interfaith Health Clinic, visit their website.