KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Valentine’s Day is around the corner and a local non-profit is helping you send a valentine towards a good cause.

InterFaith Health Clinic has been serving the East Tennessee community for over 20 years. They are a healthcare ministry helping to provide affordable medical, dental, and mental health care.

Through the month of February, Interfaith is rolling out their 13th annual Sweets to the Sweets mission.

By donating $50 to Interfaith, you will be able to allow a recipient of your choice to be serenaded on Valentine’s Day. A round of volunteers will make their way out on Feb. 14 hand-delivering mini bundt cakes to your special valentines’.

Recipients eligible are anyone who is working within the Knox Co community. Send a bundt cake to special caregivers, teachers, first responders, and so many more.

For more information or to donate, visit their website.