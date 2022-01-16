KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Erin Rector brings FemCity, an international networking group for women to Knoxville.

FemCity currently has chapters located across the United States and Canada with European branches opening in 2022. After traveling back and forth to Johnson City, group leader Erin Rector decided that it was time for Knoxville to have a chapter. FemCity is dedicated to uplifting women and providing a space for networking and growth.

For more information visit the FemCity Knoxville website.