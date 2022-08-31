KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those who have been affected by an overdose are encouraged to spend the day commemorating their lives.

Metro Drug Coalition offers resources and aid to those needing help with substance abuse. On Wednesday, August 31 many all over the country will be honoring those who lost their fight on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Head out to Volunteer Landing from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a special program to honor those who are healing and celebrate those who have overcome addiction. Special guest speakers, including Mayor Glen Jacobs will be onsite to speak to the East Tennessee community affected by this epidemic.

There will be onsite vendors and resource tables for anyone needing additional support.

A way Metro Drug Coalition is helping commemorate these lives is with brick engravements. Bricks can be purchased online that will then be placed outside of their new outpatient recovery center, the Gateway.

The Gateway is expected to open in late September.

For more information on the event and how you can get involved with the Metro Drug Coalition, visit their website.