KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are excited to announce our newest addition to the Living East Tennessee family.

Veronica Ogbe says she is happy to be joining the team and bring her new and fresh ideas to our set and into your homes.

Many might already be familiar with Veronica and her work since she has been at WATE-TV since February 2022. She has a passion to tell your stories and grow close to the East Tennessee community.

Veronica was raised as a Georgia peach, and although she has spent most of her life there, she has lived in other states such as North Carolina, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. A true southern girl with that southern hospitality. Since still being new to the East Tennessee area, Veronica is always ready to meet new people, try different restaurants, and explore what the region has to offer.

In her off time, she is an avid health and fitness lover. She works out everyday to ensure her wellness and happiness. You can catch her most weekends watching sports. As a former softball player, Ogbe is highly athletic and enjoys watching most sports.

Ogbe graduated from the University of Georgia. Although she lives in Tennessee now, her heart still roots for the Georgia Bulldog’s (we will try to convert her). During her time there, she was the President of the National Association of Black Journalists. She was the first videographer for The Red & Black — a top 5 school newspaper in the country — and wrote for UGA’s Her Campus, a lifestyle publication for female students.

You can get a glimpse at Veronica’s work here. When asked what her favorite story might be, she mentioned her recent story on UT’s youngest fan who went viral.

Welcome to Living East Tennessee, Veronica!