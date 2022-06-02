MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Craig Price, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Morristown gives us an introduction to Disc Golf ahead of their championship tournament this weekend.

Morristown in Hamblen county are putting themselves on the map as the Disc Golf capital of Tennessee. This weekend kicks off the Disc Golf championships at Panther Creek State Park and although that course in particular may seem daunting to someone who has never played the game, Morristown makes Disc Golf approachable with a variety of courses that cater to all ages and skill levels.

One Disc Golf course that is particularly popular is Frank Lorino Park due to multiple courses running along side one another so a player can easily fit multiple 18 hole rounds in within a day. One of the biggest draws of Disc Golf is it’s affordability, most courses are free to play and all that you need to get started is a $10 disc that can be purchased online, at your local sporting goods store, or at Halo Disc Golf in Hamblen county.

Living East Tennessee will be live tomorrow Friday June 3rd during our broadcast to explore Morristown and experience the Disc Golf championships. If you are in the area come find us throughout the city.

