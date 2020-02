KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- If you love great music you are going to want to mark you calendars for one that's coming up. We are talking about Wolfstock 2020 coming to Louisville, Tennessee in Blount county on Memorial Day Weekend. Opie and Carnina from 100.3 The Wolf join us to tell us more about this event and fill us in on the nine performers coming to East Tennessee.