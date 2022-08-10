KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee will be feeling the luck of the Irish this weekend.

On Saturday, August 13 the 13th Annual Irish on the Hill Festival will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to bring you a full immersive experience into Irish lifestyle. Those who attend will be able to see, hear, and even taste all components of Irish culture.

This family friendly event is $10 for adults and free for children and pets. Tickets will be sold on-site at the gate.

Hear traditional Irish music from 9 different bands on two stages. Kid-friendly activities including face painting, balloons, and more will be on site.

Irish food will be available to buy as well as regular festival food. The popular Rueben sandwich will be ready to serve and we got a one-on-one demonstration on how to make it for yourself all year round.

Make this a full day of fun while learning all about the history of Ireland. There will also be two tours of the Catholic church at 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

For more information and parking instructions, visit their website.