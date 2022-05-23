RUGBY, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Rugby brings Irish Road Bowling to East Tennessee, a sport consisting of a small cannonball and a country lane.

Irish Road Bowling is a game of finesse that requires nothing more than good weather, good friends, a couple cannonballs. Yes you read that correctly, small cannonballs are what you will roll down a country lane to score points in this game that celebrates Irish history. If you want to participate and learn the sport Historic Rugby offers games throughout the year and tournaments for those with a bit of a competitive edge.

For more information visit the Historic Rugby website.