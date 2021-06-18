Is father’s intuition real?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since the advent of Psychology,  we have heard the phrase “Mother’s Intuition,” which refers to that “special bond” and insight between mothers and their children. However, given the shift in knowledge and human consciousness over the past decades, is it only mothers who are connected with their children on a deeper more psychic level than anyone else? Are fathers just as connected and intuitive? What about grandparents and other loved ones?

Some will argue that a superior “Mother’s Intuition” is part of a woman’s biology. But do pregnancy, genetics, and hormones really create a stronger bond or provide mothers with a special gift over fathers? Could there be other factors that bond parents with their children, which then gives credit to “intuition?” Psychic Therapist and Spiritual Teacher, Vincent Genna, aims to answer those very questions.

