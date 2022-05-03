KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The housing market is having many scratching their heads.

Julia Hurley, with Just Homes Group – Reality Executives, broke down the hosing market and trends she is seeing.

Since the pandemic, home buying has become more difficult leaving the housing market a seller’s game. If you are thinking about selling your home, she advocates to do so as soon as possible since the demand is high and supply is becoming more and more scarce.

Hurley is excited and passionate to help you on your housing journey. Her knowledge on the market and years of experience has made her a real estate agent that fights for her client’s best interest.

Many people are proving to be following the housing market from the experts themselves. Hurley has become a popular person to watch on the platform, TikTok. She has amassed over 160,00 followers with each video getting thousands of viewers.

For more information on Julia Hurley and how she can help you, visit her website.