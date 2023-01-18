KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Find help in the new year for you or a loved one struggling with mental health and addiction.

According to the Recovery Research Institute, 9.1 percent of Americans revealed they struggle with substance abuse with the most usage being alcohol and cannabis.

Recoveries that are unsuccessful can range from many reasons, but one of which is accessibility and affordability.

New Hope Healthcare Institute can be a resource for anyone struggling with mental health or substance use. This outpatient facility is located in Turkey Creek and is family owned and operated.

Substance abuse and addictions are the most common types of mental disorders they treat. With

They work with teenage and adult patients and work with most insurances. They can also often accommodate same-day visits. Visit their website for more information to help you or a loved one.