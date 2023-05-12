KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Leaking is not something people frequently want to talk about, but almost every woman suffers from this after pregnancy, and worse with menopause.

According to the Mayo Clinic, urine incontinence, also known as leaking, is a common condition that affects 50 percent of women over the age of 65.

Who wants to keep thinking about whether you are wearing a panty liner or if you packed them? Many women even say they try to not participate in activities that could cause leakage.

Experts at Valor Medical Center have a solution that can be a saving grace and decrease the frequency of urine incontinence.

Emsella, also known as, Kegal Throne, strengthens your pelvic floor to prevent urine incontinence in any situation.

The procedure is non-invasive, painless, and causes no downtime. You also do not need to remove your clothing.

Emsella uses high frequency to stimulate the entire pelvic floor where traditional kegels are not able to contract. Each session is under thirty minutes and needs to be done every three to seven days for six sessions. You can watch TV, read, or work while getting these treatments.

Depending on severity many people repeat their sessions every couple of years, depending on their symptoms.

Emsella also helps improve blood flow to the area which can also improve sensitivity.

Valor Medical also offers primary and behavioral health care, massage therapy, RF micro needling, Emsulpt Neo, injectables, weight loss, hormones, and their newest acne laser, AviClear.

They are currently offering 50 percent off their Emsculpt Neo services and 20 percent off their weight loss injectables.

For more information and to get in touch, visit their website to call them at (865) 212-2211.

