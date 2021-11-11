KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Small businesses need to prepare for the holiday shopping season; utilizing business tips and technology tools that will boost the customer experience and build customer loyalty. Joining Living East Tennessee to help is small business tech expert Wendy Taccetta of Verizon Business.

Wendy discusses a recent Verizon Business Survey and the new digital tools that are available to meet what is expected to be the unprecedented record-high, online demand. The survey found that 43% of small and midsized retail business owners say they are better off now, compared to last summer, and that one of their biggest concerns is cybersecurity. Wendy will discusses some of the new tools that are now available to help retailers maximize their holidays sales.

As Sr. VP for Nationwide Small Business and Channel Chief for Verizon Business, Wendy Taccetta leads a team of more than 1,400 employees who are committed to accelerating small business growth and driving transformation across the Verizon Business ecosystem and fostering a culture of collaboration every day.