KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Going back to school or picking up a new trade has never been more easy.

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Tennessee is now offering classes in Knoxville. Learn trades and skills like plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and more. With an affordable schooling fee you can earn while you learn.

ABC of Greater Tennessee administration is doing their part to make your transition from school to finding a job as easy as possible. They will recruit on your behalf to find a career path waiting for you upon completion.

Their original school in Nashville has done so well, they have expanded to the East Tennessee region and are ready to take on you.

For more information on enrollment and to get started today, visit their website.