It's time for the Townsend Spring Festival

Posted: May 03, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There's no better time to visit the Smoky's than springtime. It's time for the Townsend Spring Festival, a two day event for the entire family. Jeff Muir with the Blount Partnership tells us about all of the fun planned throughout Townsend. 

