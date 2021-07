KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A registered sex offender was taken into custody after a standoff with negotiation officers Thursday along Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville police.

Police said that on Thursday afternoon, officers were advised of the possible location of a man who is a registered sex offender with an active warrant for domestic aggravated assault in the area of Strawberry Plains Pike. Both KPD and Knox County Sheriff's Office units responded to the area.