LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A newly-renovated Dunkin’ has opened in Lenoir City. The modern look and on-the-go features, including cold brew coffee on tap, makes it a perfect stop for busy lives.

Dunkin’ is located on Hwy 321 N in Lenoir City. Don’t miss National Donut Day on June 4. Dunkin’ is offering a free donut with the purchase of a beverage.