It’s a red, white, and bleu salad you’re gonna love!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Entertaining for the 4th of July? Well then you are going to love this simple dish that can be thrown together in a snap! Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith shows us her red, white, and Bleu salad. Start with some pre-sliced watermelon, add some ripe blueberries, and then mix in some bleu cheese crumbles or feta! Lastly, drizzle with watermelon juice from your container! It’s that simple and highlights all the yummy flavors of summer!

For a splash of fun, trying adding frozen fruits to the drinks you serve! Grab strawberries, lemons,or rasberries and throw them in a freezer proof bag! Drop these frozen gems into your guests drinks to add a little flavor and help keep the drinks ice cold on a hot day! Happy 4th of July friends!