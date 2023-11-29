GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) —Santa’s Seaside Shellabration is happening November 5 through December 23 at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg!

Schedule for Santa’s Seaside Shellabration:

Photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus: November 3-December 23.

*Santa is off on Wednesday and Thursday and Saturday December 2.

Photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus and your favorite pet : November 11, November 18, December 2. 10% of pet proceeds will be donated to local animal shelter, Sevier Animal Care Center.