KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The River & Rail Theatre Company is presenting “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Dec. 7-23. It’s not a stage version of the holiday movie classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life” but rather, it’s a radio play telling of the story that’s set in the 1940s.

Theatre viewers can and should expect an entirely different experience from the movie that relies on their engagement!

To learn more, just visit their website.