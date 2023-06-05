KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County District Attorney General is happy to be bringing back another round of her successful podcast, Generally Speaking.

The podcast is out now and will feature a new episode every week that highlights different units prosecutors work in within Knox County. This season will go through several units that were not mentioned in the first season.

This 6-part series will feature topics on Elder Abuse, White Collar Crime, Mental Health, Sentencing, and more. These conversations involve Allen speaking with prosecution experts and taking the listener through an exclusive look into the local justice system.

“We want to create and take advantage of every opportunity we can to build trust and be as transparent as possible with our community,” says Allen.

D.A. Allen stepped into her role in 2014 and since then has become the first female elected to this position in the history of Knox County. She is now serving her second 8-year term since being re-elected in 2022.

She was born and raised in West Georgia where she was brought up by family members who were also in law enforcement. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from West Georgia College in 1987 and went on to earn her Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1990.

“I saw the light,” she says when making the switch from Georgia to Tennessee.

She appreciates and is humbled by her responsibility to serve those in Knox County. Her legal career began in Knoxville when she became an Assistant District Attorney General soon after graduation.

With over 30 years of experience, Allen is sharing her best piece of advice for anyone considering a legal career.

“Go into law school with an open mind. I went to law school just to be a prosecutor. Most people pursuing a legal career are not like that and do not know what they want to do. My advice would be to take a lot of classes and experience different types of law to find out what piques your interest,” she adds.

If you are ready to enter the world of the Knox County District Attorney’s office, listen to the second season of Generally Speaking on most podcast platforms.