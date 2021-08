KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you counting down until the holiday season? There’s no better time than the present to start planning your holiday decorations. Our friends from Christmas Decor Plus More will be at the Knoxville Home & Garden Show this weekend to help kick off your planning.

The Knoxville Home & Garden Show will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.