KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate the season of giving early this year.

The McNabb Center is kicking off its Christmas in July Toy Drive throughout the month of July to get ahead of the holiday season and benefit local children in need.

The drive supports the McNabb Center’s Dear Santa program which aims to provide donated gifts to children they serve up to 18 years old. Over the past 20 years, several community partners have come together to make this all possible. Last year, over 500 children were served through donations from the Christmas in July Toy Drive.

Individuals can shop online or donate new, unwrapped toys, clothes, and more at one of their participating federal credit union partners’ branches. Click here for a list of locations.

Donated children’s toys and clothes are sorted by age. See below to buy online.

“The purpose of hosting a toy drive in July is to get people thinking about the holidays at a time when they normally would not otherwise, especially since the end of the year can be a hectic time for so many,” says Amy Cattran, Community Relations Coordinator.

The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation has been providing ways to support the good work the McNabb Center does for over 50 years. The center supports those in the area of mental health, substance use, and other behavioral support for all ages.

Currently, the center provides support, resources, and more to over 40 thousand people across East Tennessee.

For more information and to donate, visit their website.