It’s Deals and Steals time with Shop Farragut and The Consignment Shoppe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) It’s Deals and Steals time and our friends from Shop Farragut and The Consignment Shoppe are helping us kick off the weekend by saving money and telling us more about some great spots to shop, eat, and save in Farragut. Our friend Paige Sibold is telling us more about The Consignment Shoppe, where you can find new and gently used items all under one roof. Plus Paige is offering Living East Tennessee Viewers 25% off your entire order in her shop! To get your coupon for the discount head to wate.com/dealsandsteals. Steve Krempasky from Shop Farragut also shares some great local shops and restaurants to hit while you are visiting Farragut.