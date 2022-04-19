KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They don’t call us the Tennessee Volunteers without a reason.

Keep East Tennessee a beautiful region by lending a hand towards a cause that matters to you.

Volunteer East TN operates as a bridge between non-profits in our area and those who are ready to be a helping hand. Anyone can find just what they are looking for while browsing their list of opportunities on their website.

Whether you have an interest in animals, mental health, senior living, or more, Volunteer East TN has unlimited needs you can sign up for, with just a click of a button.

Volunteer East TN allows you to combine your passions while doing good, and studies have shown, volunteering has proven health benefits as well. Volunteering supports good heart health, lowers blood pressure, and positively affects your mental health. The saying rings true– do good, feel good.

For more information and to find your next volunteer opportunity, visit their website.