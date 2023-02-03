KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many notable leaders have shared their story about making their dreams come true. Of course it takes hard work, but manifestation is also part of it for some. However, this has to be followed by believing it’s possible and taking active steps towards making it happen.

Having what’s called a vision board along for the journey is a great way to stay focused. A vision board is simply a visual representation of all you want to accomplish. Whether it’s to read more books, travel more, or something that will help get you closer to your overall goal in life. It helps add direction to who you see yourself becoming.

This all might sound quite mystical, but vision boards are in fact rooted in neuroscience according to the Motivation Clinic.

Neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart explains in an article on Motivation Clinic why this is the case.

“Looking at images on a vision board primes the brain to grasp opportunities that may otherwise gone unnoticed. That’s because the brain has a process called ‘value-tagging’ which imprints important things onto your subconscious and filters out unnecessary information.”

It’s a concept Knoxville artist, Janessa Davis, also known as Messy Nessi, wants to share with those in the community.

