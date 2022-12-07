MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your whole family into the holiday spirit when this Christmas classic comes to town.

Catch Elf, The Musical JR on Thursday, December 8 to Saturday, December 10 at Maryville High School. Broadway Center for the Arts is bringing you this holiday favorite with five public performances. Tickets are $15.

Show times include Thursday, December 8th at 7pm, Friday, December 9th at 7pm, and Saturday, December 10th at 11am, 4pm, and 6pm.

This musical will close out the year of performances within 2022. “We’ve had a phenomenal year,” says Creative Director, Dustin Rader. The support of the community and the level of talent in our area is just astonishing.”

From traveling to Atlanta for a special performance, to showcasing classics such as The Sound of Music and Les Miserables, the BCA students are highly motivated, talented, and top performers.

Over 50 students ages 50 students nine to eighteen will be featured in this show. The musical will feature the beloved character, Buddy the Elf, only this time it will be played by a young girl.

BCA always ensures to bring popular shows to the East Tennessee community with a little twist.

For more information and tickets, visit their website and Facebook page.