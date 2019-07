KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are making a list and checking it twice for the holiday’s, how about getting a jump start on your gift buying with Christmas in July at Gentry Mercantile in Maryville! Coming up you can find a variety of locally made items perfect for anyone on your list this year, plus you can visit with the Jolly Old Man himself! Barbara Gentry tells us what to expect and Santa gives Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith a preview of some of the items we can put in our sleigh.