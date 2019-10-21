KNOXVILLE,Tenn. (WATE)–There are so many great Halloween events taking place across East Tennessee, but if you are still looking for the perfect fit for your family, how about the Halloween Happenings in Greeneville. It’s all taking place on Thursday, October 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. All events are free and the public is invited. Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches and the county courthouse will be prepared to treat youngsters with candy if children are under 13 years of age and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Sarah Webster and Jan Mirkov tell us all about this annual event.
It’s time for Halloween Happenings in Greeneville
KNOXVILLE,Tenn. (WATE)–There are so many great Halloween events taking place across East Tennessee, but if you are still looking for the perfect fit for your family, how about the Halloween Happenings in Greeneville. It’s all taking place on Thursday, October 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. All events are free and the public is invited. Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches and the county courthouse will be prepared to treat youngsters with candy if children are under 13 years of age and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.