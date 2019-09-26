It’s time for the 10th Annual Elvis Extravaganza benefiting Wounded Warriors

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Well get your blue swayed shoes ready. It’s time for the 10th Annual Elvis Extravaganza, all benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. Elvis Impersonator Ronnie Miller is one of those tribute artists performing.
The Event is taking place Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 pm at the Renaissance Center Auditorium located at 1200 e. Center street, Kingsport, tn 37660. At the conclusion of the show there will be a special recognition to honor all attending (and fallen) veterans.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance by calling 865-684-6082. You can also purchase tickets at the door at 6:15 pm the night of the show. Reserved seats are $20 and general admission are $15 (12-6 years old $7.50 And 5 years old and under are free). Veterans will receive $5.00 Off the ticket price.

Ronnie Miller tells us more and gives us a sneak peak of his performance.

