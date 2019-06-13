It’s time for the 17th Annual Dragon Boat Festival all benefiting KARM

It’s a Knoxville favorite and it always proves to be a lot of fun. It’s time for the 17th Annual Dragon Boat Festival benefiting Knox Area Rescue Ministries!

The event takes place Saturday, June 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Cove at Concord Park. Teams will race 41-foot Hong Kong style boats across the water. It is a unique and fun event that serves as KARM’s largest fundraiser with a goal of $225,000. So far, they have raised more than $170,000, and they hope the keep the momentum going heading into the event next week.

Karen Bowdle from KARM came by to tell us about all the fun planned for this year. For more information visit karm.org/dragonboats.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this event.