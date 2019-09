KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Across East Tennessee we have thousands of talented artisans and coming up many of those will be coming together in one location. It’s time for the 44th Annual Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair! More than 200 local artisans will come together and display arts and crafts under roof. It’s an ongoing event through the month of October, so mark your calendars. It’s all taking place October 10th-27th. It’s a spot to select unique on of a kind items for anyone on your shopping list.