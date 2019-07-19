It’s time for the annual back-to-school sale at Goodwill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s almost back to school time, so before you start spending we are here to help save you money! It’s time for the annual back-to-school clothing sale at Goodwill and today our friend Cindy Dodson is showing us some of the amazing bargains you can find that will save you loads of money on items your children need. The big sale starts today and goes through the weekend. Shoppers will save an additional 25% on all clothes. Take a look at some of our finds and special thanks to our models for today’s show, Carson Parker, Landry Noe, Laken Noe, Reagan Morris, and little Mario Azevado! To find a store location near you log onto goodwill.org

