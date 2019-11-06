It’s time for the Extreme Classroom Makeover Giveaway with ORAU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Teachers get your creative video making skills warmed up! It’s time for the Extreme Classroom Makeover Giveway with ORAU! It’s a 25 thousand dollar classroom makeover that’s changing lives! Micheal Holtz from ORAU tells us more about how to enter the contest and Extreme Classroom Makeover Winner Renee Powell tells us how winning this contest has changed not only her life, but the life of her students as well. Teachers have until Feb. 7, 2020 To enter for chance to win $25k in new classroom technology. For more information on the ORAU Extreme Classroom Makeover contest, visit https://oraustem.com/extreme-classroom-makeover.html