KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For our Pet of the Week, Wally the kitten from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley wins all of our hearts.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has not had many cats for the past few weeks due to finding homes for all of them, but now have multiple cats and kittens available for adoption. This includes Wally the Wonder Kitten who enjoys a good snuggle and falling asleep in your arms. But if adoption is not right for you, there are many ways that you can help support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s efforts. You can donate through their website, volunteer in a wide variety of ways, or purchase an extra cat bed or two to give their rescues a comfortable place to sleep while they await their forever home.

For more information visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s website.