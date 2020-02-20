Jammin 99.7: Knoxville’s only Black-owned radio station

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For nearly a decade, Joe Armstrong has poured his heart, mind and soul into his radio station, WJBE, Jammin’ 99.7.

This radio station is a 2012 revival from James Brown’s very first radio station in Knoxville, which was owned and operated by the ‘Godfather of Soul’ from 1968 until 1979. It wasn’t until Armstrong purchased the station in 2012, that the former “James Brown Entertainment” station, hence the call letters WJBE, became a station that played R & B music for the East Tennessee community.

Armstrong wanted this radio station to be an opportunity for inner city companies and community members to have a platform, share their businesses and events with the rest of the city and to offer the city a radio station solely dedicated to R & B and hip-hop music.

Armstrong says rhythm and blues music isn’t about the color of your skin, but rather, connecting people of all colors, races and ethnicities to one common bond: music.

Tune into Jammin 99.7, a radio station dedicated to giving you, “just the best, everyday!”

