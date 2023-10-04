KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jammin Jams is a family owned, local business that has been creating delicious jams for the last 7 years. With Jammin Jams’ online store, customers can order their bundles of jams and have them shipped wherever they need them to.

In 2019, they created their first cookbook, “Cooking with Jammin Jams” after spending time experimenting and cooking with their jams. They have decided to share their recipes to show how easy it is to add a pop of flavor to your favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner meals, including desserts too.

Customers can follow Jammin Jams on their Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit their website, in which they post their activities, recipe ideas, cooking demos and upcoming events.