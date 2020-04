KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote learning continues for dozens of students enrolled at the School of Rock- Knoxville. Students of all ages can join in to start their musical journey, as this company is committed to education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to enroll, contact Greg Franklin at (865) 247- 4038 or via email at knoxville@schoolofrock.com.