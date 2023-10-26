KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Kimono and Sneaker Fashion Show is happening in Knoxville Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maker Exchange. The feature of this runway even will be sneakers from Japanese footwear company Spingle Move.

Spingle Move is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan. The company recently received a certificate from the G7 Summit in Hiroshima and produced sneakers made with recycled paper cranes for sale at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Following the fashion show, Mizuki Tachigami from Spingle Move will discuss the philosophy behind the brand’s design and techniques specific to the company’s craftsmanship, and a reception with refreshments for all attendees will conclude the event.

Contact info@knoxasianfestival.com for more information about the event!