KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight at the Bijou Theatre the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra will perform “Jazz is for lovers” with guest vocalist Charles Turner and world-renown clarinetist Ken Peplowski.

Tonight the historic Bijou Theatre in Knoxville will transform for a night of romance and jazz in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Starting at 8pm and running until 10pm “Jazz is for Lovers” will feature a number of pieces from the American Songbook and will feature guest vocalist Charles Tucker and guest clarinetist Ken Peplowski. Charles gave a preview of what can be expected tonight. Watch the video below because you will not want to miss this beautiful impromptu performance.

For more information or to purchase one of the few tickets still available for “Jazz is for Lovers” visit the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra website.