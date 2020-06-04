Jeff Dayton headlines virtual concert for Alzheimer’s Association’s “Longest Day” fundraiser

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is kicking off a “Concert for a Cause” with country music icon, Jeff Dayton, in loving memory of Gene Campbell.

The concert is apart of the upcoming annual fundraiser, “The Longest Day,” taking place on the summer solstice, June 20, where people all across the world can fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

The virtual concert will be held on Thursday, June 4, and is free to the public. Reserve a spot today. Donations are not required, but recommended to continue to fight the battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

