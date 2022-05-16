SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to music that embodies the East Tennessee Appalachian spirit, look no further than Jimbo Whaley and Biscuit.

Whether you’re enjoying toe-tapping tunes, devouring the nation’s best BBQ or simply enjoying the sights and sounds of one of the southeast’s top festivals, Bloomin’ BBQ is a weekend of fun for the whole family. Running May 20th and 21st the 18th annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival will bring such big name acts as Leftover Salmon and local favorite Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier who play at 6pm on Friday.

For more information on the musicians visit the Jimbo Whaley website. For more information on the festival visit the Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival website.