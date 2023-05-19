SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier are hitting the stage at the Bloomin’ BBQ and Bluegrass Festival happening May 19-20. The band has performed at the festival for the last 19 years, which is also how long the festival has been happening.

Singer and songwriter Jimbo Whaley grew up in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, with music always being a part of his life. Whaley has pulled so many memories reflecting that upbringing and written numerous songs, including “The Foundation,” “M.R.s Rolling Store,” “The Legend of Jack Huff,” and the fan favorite, “The Kings of Orebank.”

Whaley currently performs with the bluegrass band Greenbrier, although some remember him for his time with Pine Mountain Railroad, which he co-founded in 1998. Whaley helped lead this band to become an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Emerging Artist of the Year nominee for two years in a row. He wrote and performed numerous songs on their chart-topping album, THE OLD RADIO including the title cut co-written by Roscoe Morgan. The album, produced by multi-Grammy winner Bil VornDick, stayed on the Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine’s Top 15 Album Chart for eight months and the single on the Top 30 Single Chart for twelve consecutive months.

Whaley’s songwriting has garnered him well-deserved recognition, including being chosen to perform at the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association’s Songwriter Showcase at the 2002 and 2003 IBMA convention. Add film to his credit, with four original tunes appearing on the Bell Witch: The Movie soundtrack, where he also made his film debut. The film’s premiere was a red-carpet event held at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in September 2005. Whaley was the featured performer at this sold-out concert movie premier, including performances by the other artists on the movie soundtrack.

Whaley and Greenbrier bandmates deliver a high-energy performance each time they take the stage. Their ability to perform traditional standard bluegrass, mixed with incredible original works and then covering pop songs from any era, makes them a band to please every listener.

For more on the band, visit their website.

