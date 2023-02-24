KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Lasher is a published songwriter with Warner Chapell Music in Nashville and a touring artist. He released a new single called “Drinking Again” on Friday and has more new music that he plans to release over the next few months. It can be found on Country Radio and all other streaming services.

The North Carolina native has shared the stage with Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Hardy, Old Dominion, and many others, according to Joe’s website. After signing his first major publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and KJM Publishing, he has honed in on the true craft of songwriting, which is reflected in his newest release, “Drinking Again.”

Joe is married to Country Artist, Kaitlyn Baker and they are both performing for the 2023 Ingles Down Home Concert Series. Joe and Kaitlyn also have a Vlog series called “Living Lasher”

For more on Joe and the Ingles Down Home Concert Series, visit his website.