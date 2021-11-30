KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go back in time with a tribute concert like no other.

Remembering John Denver: A Christmas Celebration is coming to The Open Chord Stage December 2nd through the 5th.

The show will feature memorable songs from the legendary country-rock singer performed by Ted Vigil.

Vigil has been described to be a true look-alike. He decided to start doing what he loves, while also taking people back in time, with his music.

Take a listen below to see what you can expect to hear at the show.

For more information on the show visit Ted Vigil’s website.