Join the Big Give and help support more than 100 local non-profits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is still time to join the Big Give and support local non-profit organizations on this Giving Tuesday.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville is collaborating with more than 100 local non-profits for a community-wide day of giving. It’s an easy way to donate to your favorite organizations in one place.

At the time of the posting, more than $140,000 has been raised collectively among these organizations, but the need is greater this year than ever. The pandemic has caused numerous cancellations of fundraising events and millions of dollars in lost revenue. These non-profits rely on community support to keep serving the most vulnerable among us during a particularly difficult time.

If you can make a donation of any amount, please visit www.biggiveknox.org.