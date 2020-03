KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 4th annual Knox St. patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’Bragh-tion returns to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The day is full of fun for you and your family. The Cel-O’Bragh-tion will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., inlcluding music, family fun, food and so much more.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Gay street at Church Avenue. The grand marshal is Knoxville’s own, comedian Leanne Morgan.

