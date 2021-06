KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a little more crunch in your burger? Inskip Grill may have the meal of choice for you.

The popular burger joint specializing in huge burgers with a variety of toppings is putting cicadas on the menu. The North Knoxville restaurant's new Brood X Burger features "two smash patties, cheddar cheese, deep fried cicada patty with a drizzle of house picante" according to their Facebook account.