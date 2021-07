KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East students will begin the 2021-22 school year without many of the security measures that were put in place following the shooting of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. in April.

New AE Principal Tammi Campbell sent a letter Friday night to parents saying students won't be required to use clear backpacks and go through daily searches since other safety features at the school will be in place. Those features include more cameras, a door alarm system for unauthorized entry and exit, and increased law enforcement outside the campus before and after school.